Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali unveils his comeback plans

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali is planning to use next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a stepping stone to reviving his international career.

Anwar hasn’t played for Pakistan since March 2016, but is confident that he has what it takes to regain his spot in the team.

The 32-year-old also feels that first-class cricket in Pakistan needs to be given more attention as performances there “go unnoticed”.

“I am eager to make a comeback as a fast bowling all-rounder in the national team. After this tournament (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), my eyes are on the PSL, where I want to perform well and get the selectors’ attention,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“First-class cricket gives us form. We take the form to [the] PSL, which is our prime tournament since everyone has eyes on that tournament. Everyone has their focus on the PSL and our performances there are noticed, whereas our first-class matches are usually not even broadcast, because of which performance here go unnoticed.”

