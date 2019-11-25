Which two Pakistan players has Aamer Yamin told to ‘keep it up’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin has told batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to “keep it up” after their excellent performances in the first Test against Australia.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

However, Azam and Rizwan’s efforts went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Nonetheless, Yamin is hoping the duo continue to shine in the second Test, which will get underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

“Well played Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, keep it up,” Yamin, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, said on Twitter.

