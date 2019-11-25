Bangladesh players’ refusal to tour Pakistan puts series in jeopardy?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Questions are being raised about whether Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan will go ahead after players and coaches have expressed an unwillingness to travel to the country, according to reports.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan at the beginning of next year for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

However, the Bangladesh players are only willing to play the three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan as it will only amount to a seven or eight day trip.

They won’t want to play the two-Test series in the country as that would lead to them having to stay in Pakistan for 21 days.

“[The] players aren’t willing to go to Pakistan for a tour spanning over three weeks. The coaching staff have already expressed their disapproval. Three T20Is are ok, as the tour will finish in seven-eight days. But they don’t want to go there for 21 days,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told The Indian Express as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

With the two-Test series being part of the World Test Championship, Bangladesh could lose out on valuable points if they forfeit the matches.

“If we don’t tour, that would be because of force majeure. We might request the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host the series at a neutral venue. If it comes to that, we hope that the ICC would consider our case,” the official added.

Pakistan will be hosting their first Test series in over a decade next month as Sri Lanka has agreed to play a two-Test series in the country.

The Test matches will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

