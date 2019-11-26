Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has called on the national team’s openers to be like koalas in the second Test against Australia.

Ramiz noted that koalas put “a lot of thought in each step. They spend life on the basis of safety and security”.

Ramiz’s strange advice comes after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his opening partner Shan Masood didn’t have much of an impact in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which Pakistan lost by an innings and five runs.

Azhar scored 39 in the first innings and five in the second, while Masood made 27 and 42.

“A Koala is a beautiful animal. Looking at them I want to convey a message to the Pakistan openers. The Koala puts a lot of thought in each step. They spend life on the basis of safety and security,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“My message for the openers is to be like a Koala in the first session of the innings. Be safe and secure on the pitch, go to sleep and don’t worry about anything else. The Koala wakes up at lunch time and our openers should follow suit.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan gets underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

