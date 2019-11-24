Which Pakistan star has Waqar Younis called a lionheart?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has described pace bowler Naseem Shah as a “lionhearted boy”.

Waqar presented Naseem with his Test cap ahead of the debut in the first Test against Australia, after which the teenage sensation was seen crying.

The 16-year-old, who is still in the midst of his debut, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries, on the third day in Brisbane.

A special moment for Naseem Shah with his first wicket in Test cricket. The end of a brilliant knock from David Warner: https://t.co/BuOx0hPEp1 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/j2WtKwy5Cj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

Naseem actually removed Warner on 56, but watched in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

“A lionhearted boy,” Waqar said on Twitter.

His comment was accompanied by a picture of Naseem shedding a tear after being given his Test cap.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...