Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah officially made his international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, who has an immense amount of hype behind him, received his Test cap from legendary Pakistan seamer and current bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali confirmed on Wednesday that Naseem would make his debut in the first Test.

A proud moment for Naseem Shah to receive his Test cap at the hands of @waqyounis99.

Naseem stole the spotlight in the lead-up to the first Test as he unleashed a fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster, who became the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

