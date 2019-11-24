Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that batsman Babar Azam is “starting to believe that he can be the best”.

Arthur’s comments after Azam, who has been in superb form as of late, scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Arthur noted that when Azam, who he described as his “adopted son”, really starts to believe he can be the best in the world, that’s when the 25-year-old will “be so powerful”.

Mickey Arthur "Babar Azam wants to be the best. I think for the first time now, he's starting to believe that he can be the best. When he starts to believe that, he's going to be so powerful because he's such a good player" #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“Babar Azam wants to be the best. I think for the first time now, he’s starting to believe that he can be the best. When he starts to believe that, he’s going to be so powerful because he’s such a good player,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...