Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia struck thrice in quick succession to leave Pakistan reeling after batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored a career-best 185.

Starting off the day on 314/1, Australia lost David Warner early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of debutant Naseem Shah for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Steve Smith fell shortly after as he was clean bowled by Yasir Shah for four runs.

Labuschagne and Matthew Wade steadied things with 110-run partnership before Wade was caught behind off the bowling of Haris Sohail for 60, which came off 97 balls and included seven boundaries and a six.

Travis Head mustered 24 runs before he suffered the same fate as Wade, while Australia skipper Tim Paine was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 13.

Labuschagne ended up scoring 185, which came off 279 deliveries and included 20 boundaries, before he was caught by Babar Azam at gully off the bowling of Afridi.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood fell in quick succession as Australia were bowled out for 580, which gave them a 340-run lead.

Yasir was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Afridi and Haris snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Naseem and Imran Khan they chipped in with one wicket each.

Trailing by 340 runs, Pakistan were dealt a huge blow in the third over as captain Azhar Ali was trapped lbw off the bowling of Starc for five runs.

Starc then took out Haris for eight runs, while Asad Shafiq was sent packing by Cummins for a duck.

With Pakistan reeling at 25/3, Shan Masood and Azam amassed an unbeaten 39-run partnership before stumps was called.

Masood finished on 27, which came off 47 balls and included three boundaries, while Azam remained undefeated on 20, which came off 33 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Starc was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Cummins claimed one.

Pakistan ended day three on 64/3, which leaves them trailing by 276 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 00:00 GMT on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...