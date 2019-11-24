Image courtesy of: Times of India

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop firmly believes that Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah “has the potential to be excellent”.

Bishop’s praise for Naseem comes after the 16-year-old, who is in the midst of his debut, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries, on the third day of the first Test in Brisbane.

A special moment for Naseem Shah with his first wicket in Test cricket. The end of a brilliant knock from David Warner: https://t.co/BuOx0hPEp1 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/j2WtKwy5Cj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

Naseem actually removed Warner on 56, but watched in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

Nonetheless, Bishop feels that the teenage pace sensation has a bright future ahead of him.

What a player to get, and what a way to get your first test wicket👀. Naseem Shah has the potential to be excellent. He seems to have a big heart to. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 23, 2019

