Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has vowed to “play in a similar manner to how I did here” in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Azam’s comments come a scored a fantastic 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

However, Azam’s knock of 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries, didn’t stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

Nonetheless, he admitted that scoring his second Test century gave him a lot of confidence, which he will look to put on show during the second Test, which begins on November 29.

“I will look to apply the confidence I have gained in the next Test, and play in a similar manner to how I did here,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

