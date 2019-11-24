Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he is trying to learn from Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

Rizwan admitted that he was highly impressed with the way Labuschagne played in the first Test, where he struck a career-best 185, which came off 279 balls and included 20 boundaries.

Rizwan also fared well in the second innings as he scored a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Despite his innings and Babar Azam’s sensational 104, Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and five runs.

“I want to praise Labuschagne’s innings. Sometimes you have to learn from the opposition. I watched him closely and was impressed, he had positive intent throughout. I saw his batting a lot and at night I also watched his batting, tried to learn from it and apply that,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

