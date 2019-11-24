Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that star batsman Babar Azam “never looked like he was struggling” during his superb knock of 104.

Arthur added that Azam, who scored his second Test century on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, “almost dominated the best bowling attack in world cricket in their home conditions”.

Mickey Arthur "Babar Azam dominated, he's almost dominated the best bowling attack in world cricket in their home conditions. He never looked like he was struggling, he put the bowlers under pressure and punished the loose balls. It was the complete Test match innings" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

Despite Azam’s knock of 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries, Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and five runs.

