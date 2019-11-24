Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur admitted that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were “outstanding” in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Mickey Arthur "Pakistan today played with determination. Babar was outstanding and so was Rizwan, they frustrated Australia and made them fight to win. It's an innings loss but Pakistan can hold their heads up high, they didn't roll over and fought hard" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“Pakistan today played with determination. Babar was outstanding and so was Rizwan, they frustrated Australia and made them fight to win. It’s an innings loss but Pakistan can hold their heads up high, they didn’t roll over and fought hard,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Despite Azam and Rizwan’s valiant effort with the bat, Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur makes extremely bold claim about Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...