Umesh Yadav took a five-wicket haul as India demolished Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to wrap up a 2-0 series win in the first-ever day-night Test in India.

Starting off the day on 152/6, Bangladesh failed to add a single run to their overnight score before Ebadat Hossain was caught by India captain Virat Kohli at third slip off the bowling of Yadav for a duck.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who began the day unbeaten on 59, went on to make 74, which came off 96 balls and included 13 boundaries, before he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at cover off the bowling of Yadav.

Yadav struck again in his next over as he had Al-Amin Hossain caught behind for 21.

Since Mahmudullah, who hurt his hamstring on the second day, didn’t come out to bat, Bangladesh ended up being bowled out for 195.

Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Ishant Sharma claimed four.

Ishant, who snapped up a five-for in the first innings, was named Man of the Match for taking nine wickets in total.

