Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has admitted that it is a “pleasure watching Babar Azam bat” as he is “pure class”.

Moody’s comments come after Azam scored a hard-fought 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Azam’s second Test century went in vain though as Pakistan ended up losing the match by an innings and five runs.

“What a pleasure watching Babar Azam bat, pure class!” Moody said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch the highlights of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s 104 against Australia

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...