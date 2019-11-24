Ricky Ponting slams Pakistan for their tactics regarding Naseem Shah

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed Pakistan for only letting teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah bowl four overs on the third day of the first Test against Australia.

During that four-over spell, Naseem, who made his international debut in the match, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries.

After that though, Pakistan didn’t utilise Naseem even though they were in desperate need of wickets.

“This was completely unacceptable for [me], I really don’t understand the tactics of Pakistan yesterday,” Ponting told Channel 7 as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “We saw young Naseem early in the session really unsettle David Warner, he made it hard for him to score and eventually in that first four-over spell knocked David Warner over.

“And then when Pakistan needed to keep taking wickets right through the course of the game we didn’t see the young man. I don’t know if there’s something wrong with him, I don’t think he could be injured because he spent the whole day on the field. They had to keep taking wickets through the course of the game yesterday.”

Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs on the fourth day.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...