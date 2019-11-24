Azhar Ali hints at big changes in Pakistan’s batting line-up for second Test?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has insisted that he has “full faith” in the batsmen following the team’s innings and five-run loss to Australia in the first Test in Brisbane.

Azhar’s comments come after Pakistan went from 75/0 in the first innings to being bowled out for 240.

Pakistan showed more fight in the second innings as Babar Azam scored a superb 104 and Mohammad Rizwan made a career-best 95.

Even though Yasir Shah chipped in with an entertaining 42, it was not enough to stop Pakistan from losing the match.

With the second Test starting on November 29 in Adelaide, Azhar didn’t seem to suggest that any major changes would be made to the batting line-up.

Azhar Ali "Raising so many questions so early on the batsmen isn't good, sometimes a batsman doesn't have a good match but one bad match doesn't make you a bad player. I have full faith in all the batsmen, that they can make runs here" #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“Raising so many questions so early on the batsmen isn’t good, sometimes a batsman doesn’t have a good match but one bad match doesn’t make you a bad player. I have full faith in all the batsmen, that they can make runs here,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch the highlights of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s 104 against Australia

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...