Which Pakistan bowler has Waqar Younis called a ‘match-winner’?

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that spinner Yasir Shah is a “match-winner”.

Waqar’s comments come after Yasir finished with four wickets on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Yasir dismissed Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“Yasir Shah, we all know that he is a match-winner and over the years, he has won many games for Pakistan,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

