Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah became the first player in Test history to conceded more 200 runs or more in an innings on three separate occasions.

Yasir’s unwanted record comes after he finished with figures of 4-205 off 48.4 overs on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

This is the second time Yasir has conceded more than 200 runs against Australia, with the other instance coming in Melbourne in December 2016, where he gave away 207 runs off 41 overs while taking three wickets.

The other instance came against England in Manchester in July 2016, where he conceded 213 runs off 54 overs while taking one wicket.

To add insult to injury, the 205 runs Yasir conceded is the most by a bowler at the Gabba in Test history.

The previous record belonged to legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who gave away 194 runs off 38 overs in 1999.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...