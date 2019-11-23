Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has identified Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Musa as the “future of Pakistan cricket”.

Naseem and Afridi are currently featuring in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, while Musa was not picked in the playing XI, but made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia.

Naseem, who is in the midst of his debut, dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154, which came off 296 balls and included 10 boundaries.

However, he actually removed Warner on 56, but watched in sheer dejection as replays showed that he had bowled a no-ball.

Afridi, meanwhile, dismissed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne for 185, which came off 279 balls and included 20 boundaries, and captain Tim Paine for 13.

“Of course you can always learn from your opposition also, but let’s not forget Naseem Shah is only 16, and even Shaheen Shah Afridi is a teenager and of course, they will learn a lot from this tour as they proceed further into their careers, and I fully hope that these guys and Muhammad Musa are the future of Pakistan cricket,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “These teenagers need time and we all got to give them time and hope that in the next year or so, they will be a force [to be reckoned with].

“Its tough to say what’s going down in the middle but we sit down every evening and try to teach them what lengths need to be bowled but everyone can see that our lengths were not right with the new ball. We bowled poorly with the first new ball, if we had put balls in the right areas things might well have been different.

“We got carried away with the young bowling attack, and it happens in Australia.”

