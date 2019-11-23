Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the national team’s best bowler thus far in the first Test against Australia.

Afridi finished with figures of 2-96 off 34 overs on the third day in Brisbane, but got the golden wicket of Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne scored a career-best 185, which came off 279 balls and included 20 boundaries, to leave Pakistan in dire straits.

Afridi also dismissed Australia captain Tim Paine for 13.

Apart from Afridi, Yasir Shah took four wickets, Haris Sohail picked up two, and Imran Khan and debutant Naseem Shah claimed one wicket each.

“I think if we look at all Pakistan bowlers in this game, then Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled the best so far, unfortunately we were unlucky that he could not get wickets at the right time and they have experienced batsmen who do not waste an opportunity to score,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

