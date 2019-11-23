Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne believes Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah “bowled beautifully” in the first Test against Australia.

Warne’s comments come after Yasir finished with four wickets on the third day in Brisbane.

Yasir dismissed Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Shane Warne "We spoke about it before & Yasir looked threatening straight away & bowled a better line. He bowled beautifully in the morning & deserved the wicket of Smith. As much as we wanted to be entertained by Steve Smith that was excellent bowling from Yasir Shah" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 23, 2019

