Australia legend Shane Warne reveals which Pakistan bowler has ‘bowled beautifully’

Shane Warne believes Yasir Shah bowled beautifully on the 3rd day of the 1st Test against Australia cricket

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne believes Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah “bowled beautifully” in the first Test against Australia.

Warne’s comments come after Yasir finished with four wickets on the third day in Brisbane.

Yasir dismissed Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“We spoke about it before and Yasir looked threatening straight away and bowled a better line. He bowled beautifully in the morning and deserved the wicket of Smith. As much as we wanted to be entertained by Steve Smith that was excellent bowling from Yasir Shah,” Warne was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

