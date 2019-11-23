Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has hinted that the pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are to blame for the national team’s struggles in the ongoing first Test against Australia.

Waqar noted that because Amir and Wahab are no longer playing Test cricket, Pakistan were forced to bring in fresh faces.

However, Waqar has backed the young seamers that have come in, like 16-year-old Naseem Shah and 19-year-old Muhammad Musa, to get better and become world-class bowlers.

“A couple of months or so ago, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz decided not to play Test match cricket, they wanted to stick to white-ball cricket so we had to bring in some other people to replace them in Tests,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In my view, the younger you are, you will struggle in the middle a bit but these bowlers will learn. Once they go back and play a few more Tests and more cricket at the top level, they will settle better and hopefully produce the goods.

“Of course everyone learns, when you go overseas you learn as well but you do try and win also but yes its a tough tour and not an easy one. But as I said, we missed out on a couple of experienced fast bowlers before [the] start of this tour and had to bring youngsters in and I feel they are the best youngsters in the country.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...