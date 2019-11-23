Mickey Arthur reveals which Pakistan star is ‘like my adopted son’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that star batsman Babar Azam is “like my adopted son”.

Arthur noted that Azam has a “wonderful family” that supports him “consistently”.

Arthur’s comments come after the third day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane.

“Babar Azam is like my adopted son, he’s got a wonderful family. A wonderful dad and brothers who support him consistently, they travel around and watch him. I have a special bond with him and I enjoy watching him bat and I enjoy seeing him do very well,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

