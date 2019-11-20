Wasim Akram gives Pakistan a gameplan to dismiss Steve Smith

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has urged the national team to stick to their plans when bowling to Australia batsman Steve Smith in the upcoming Test series.

Akram admitted that Smith is “very different” from the legends he played against, especially in regards to where he stands at the crease.

Despite this, Akram called on Pakistan not to fall into the trap of changing their plans according to what Smith does.

Wasim Akram "I played against the greats of the game, but Smithy's very different. Sometimes he stands outside off stump, sometimes he stands middle, sometimes leg stump. Concentrate on what you want, don't follow his stance or his movement, go with your plans, not his" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 20, 2019

“I played against the greats of the game, but Smithy’s very different. Sometimes he stands outside off stump, sometimes he stands middle, sometimes leg stump. Concentrate on what you want, don’t follow his stance or his movement, go with your plans, not his,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Smith has been in magnificent form as of late as he starred in Australia’s Ashes series against England, where he was the top scorer with 774 runs in four matches, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 110.57.

He followed that up with 66 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which included a half-century, at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 146.66.

In the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 80 in the one innings he played.

The two-Test series between Australia and Pakistan begins on Thursday in Brisbane.

