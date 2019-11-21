What has Salman Butt advised Pakistan to do if they win the toss in the first Test?

Posted on by
Salman Butt has advised Pakistan to bat first if they win the toss in the 1st Test against Australia cricket

Salman Butt: “Win the toss and bat first. Better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has advised Pakistan to bat first if they win the toss in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Salman noted that batting first would be the logical choice as it would be “better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day”.

“Win the toss and bat first. Better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day. All [the] best,” Salman said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply