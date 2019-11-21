Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has advised Pakistan to bat first if they win the toss in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Salman noted that batting first would be the logical choice as it would be “better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day”.

@TheRealPCB win the toss and bat first . Better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day . All da best . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 20, 2019

“Win the toss and bat first. Better to fight the initial hour than the whole last day. All [the] best,” Salman said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...