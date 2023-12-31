Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has urged left-arm spinner Imad Wasim to come out of retirement as the national team still need him.

Imad opted to bring the curtain down on his international career and is now featuring in T20 leagues around the world.

However, Latif noted that the 35-year-old can be a useful asset to the men in green as he is a wicket-taker and a handy lower order batsman.

In addition to this, Pakistan’s main group of spinners, which include Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, have not been very effective as of late as they have struggled to take wickets in the middle overs.

“Imad Wasim should reconsider his retirement decision,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia and are 2-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second Test in Melbourne by 79 runs.

The men in green will now look to claim a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

