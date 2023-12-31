Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain wants to see Pakistan batsman Babar Azam get “a whole shedload of runs” again.

Azam’s form with the bat has been under intense scrutiny as of late as he hasn’t been converting his starts into big scores.

Now that the 29-year-old is no longer Pakistan’s captain, Hussain feels there is a good chance he will get back to doing what he does best – being an elite run-scorer.

“I just hope Babar Azam goes back to getting a whole shedload of runs. That will be the best thing,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam is currently playing in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and has scored 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will be determined to secure a consolation win in the third Test, which gets underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be fit for PSL 9, Wahab Riaz confirms Pakistan fast bowling star will feature in the tournament

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2858 ( 69.28 % ) Bad decision! 1267 ( 30.72 % )

Like this: Like Loading...