Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Wahab Riaz as chief selector, saying how much cricket has the former left-arm seamer played.

Miandad noted that there are many other suitable candidates with plenty of experience and cannot understand why the PCB gave the job to Wahab, who only recently retired from international cricket.

The 66-year-old made it clear that he is not gunning for any position within the board, but urged those in charge to make smarter decisions.

“In the presence of retired players like Iqbal Qasim, Mushtaq Mohammad, Sadiq Mohammad, Haroon Rasheed, Shoaib Mohammad, and others, PCB made chief selector who has just retired. How much cricket has Wahab Riaz played? I don’t need any position, but good people should be brought forward for the benefit of Pakistan cricket,” he told Geo News.

Wahab’s first job as chief selector was picking the 18-man squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

Pakistan find themselves 2-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second Test in Melbourne by 79 runs.

The third Test will get underway on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

