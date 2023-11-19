Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic India spinner Anil Kumble feels Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman could benefit by taking a more carefree attitude and approach to his batting, whereby he just goes out there and smashes every ball.

Zaman’s form has been hot and cold as of late, which has not helped the men in green at all.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 33-year-old was actually dropped after making just 12 runs in the opening match against the Netherlands.

However, after not being picked for the next five games, Zaman made a triumphant return by smashing 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

Given how Zaman looked to play with complete freedom in those two games, Kumble pointed out that this could be the approach the Mardan native has to adopt going forward.

“Maybe, he just needs to go and enjoy those first 10 overs of the powerplay, go and just hit, smash every ball that you can. That could be the approach,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves in a dire situation, the men in green managed to keep their semi-final hopes alive with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they were unable to make it to the final four and lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

