Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, has deemed top order power-hitter Mohammad Haris an “excellent” T20 player.

Haris has represented Pakistan in nine T20Is to date, where he has scored 126 runs at an average of 14 and a strike-rate of 127.27.

While his stats may not blow people away, the 22-year-old does have a vast array of shots in his arsenal that allow him to score quick runs in almost no time at all.

Latif sees plenty of promise in the Peshawar native and expects Pakistan to keep backing him for the foreseeable future.

“Haris is an excellent player who has performed brilliantly in T20 lately,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Haris didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He was given a chance to feature in the team’s must-win match against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup, but failed to make the most of the opportunity he was given as he only scored three runs.

He didn’t feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan started off by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign with a 93-run loss against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

