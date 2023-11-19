Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India opening batsman Virender Sehwag said the “big problem” Pakistan face right now revolves around the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz not taking wickets.

Both bowlers have been ineffective over the past couple of months and unfortunately for Pakistan, this issue continued in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shadab, who is Pakistan’s go-to spinner, only managed to take two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As for Nawaz, he snapped up two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Sehwag admitted that this is simply not good enough and pointed out that the men in green need to do something fast to remedy this problem.

“The big problem that Pakistan is facing is their spinners Shadab and Nawaz not picking [up] wickets,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite ending their four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign with a 93-run loss against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: All of them are talented, Mickey Arthur singles out three Pakistan batsmen for praise

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 410 ( 69.49 % ) He is ok! 106 ( 17.97 % ) He is overrated! 74 ( 12.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...