Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir wants spinner Usama Mir to be given more chances to prove his worth.

Mir was utilised in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup since Pakistan’s go-to spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz had been highly ineffective.

With Shadab and Nawaz both having taken two wickets, captain Babar Azam provided Mir with more opportunities.

The 27-year-old from Sialkot claimed four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Having seen encouraging signs, Amir wants Mir to get a prolonged run in the team.

“I will not talk about who should be excluded from the team but I would try to bring Usama Mir in the team combination,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, the men in green defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

However, they were unable to make it through to the final four and ended up losing their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

What are your thoughts on Usama Mir? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Usama Mir? He is really good! 1 ( 10 % ) He is ok! 6 ( 60 % ) He is overrated! 3 ( 30 % )

