Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed believes rapid Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is “best suited” as a first change bowler.

Usually, the men in green have Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah sharing the new ball before Rauf comes in later on and tries to unsettle batsmen with his raw pace, which can reach speeds over 150 kph.

Highlighting this, Aaqib noted that Rauf’s bowling speed allows him to have a big impact in the middle overs and towards the end of the innings too.

“Haris Rauf is best suited for one change. With his pace, he can control the middle overs and death overs bowling,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Rauf took 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

The men in green began the tournament with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Following this, they rebounded with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

However, they ultimately failed to reach the final four and lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

