Mohammad Rizwan believes Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel has the “gifts” to become a “different kind of superstar.”

Shakeel has already started his Test career with a bang as he has amassed 875 runs in seven matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

The 28-year-old is seen as one of the best middle order batsmen in the country and has also been given an opportunity to cement his place in the ODI side as well.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shakeel was rock solid, scoring 241 runs in nine games, which included two fifties, at an average of 34.42.

“He has gifts that make him a different kind of superstar,” Rizwan told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Geo Super.

Rizwan also did well in the World Cup, accumulating 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak and kept their semi-final hopes alive with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they failed to make it to the final four and ended up being defeated by 93 runs in their last group stage game against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

