Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he thinks of himself when asked what comes to mind when he hears the words cover drive.

Many other cricketers, including Australia superstar Steve Smith, put Azam at the top of their list when it comes to the batsmen with the best cover drive, but for the 29-year-old to select himself shows he has real confidence in his batting ability and in that particular shot.

“First thing that comes to your mind when you hear cover drive?” Azam was asked in a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, he said: “Myself.”

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has amassed 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

The men in green started off with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak with a win over Bangladesh before going on to beat New Zealand as well.

Pakistan still have a very slim chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals and will therefore be looking to triumph over England by a massive margin in their clash on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: One big performance away, Mickey Arthur still sees Pakistan flop having a real influence in the World Cup

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13800 ( 69.8 % ) No! 5972 ( 30.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...