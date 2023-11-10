Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur believes spinner Shadab Khan is “one performance away” from having a “real big influence” in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the five games he has played, the 25-year-old has taken two wickets at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

With Pakistan still in the race for a semi-final spot, even though it is unlikely they will qualify, Arthur is backing Shadab to rediscover his form and produce some heroics.

“He’s one performance away from getting that confidence back and making sure that he has a real big influence on this World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The men in green began their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, Pakistan stayed in the hunt for a place in the final four after defeating Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will now be looking to secure another much-needed win against England when the two sides clash on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

