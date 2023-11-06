Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia batting superstar Steve Smith had no hesitation in picking Pakistan captain Babar Azam when asked the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears the words cover drive.

Azam is regularly picked as the batsman who best plays the shot as his version of it is so silky smooth and elegant.

In the video released by the ICC, Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, and Hasan Ali were also asked the same question as Smith.

Like the Australian run-scorer, they were all quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying: “Babar Azam.”

Azam is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has accumulated 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Pakistan began the tournament with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the verge of being eliminated, the men in green fought back brilliantly to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Since they are still in the running to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan will be eager to take down England when the two sides meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

