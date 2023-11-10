Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has admitted that he hasn’t been good enough lately and needs to do a whole lot better.

The 25-year-old is Pakistan’s go-to spinner and vice-captain in limited overs cricket, but he has not been taking the wickets expected of him.

His poor run of form with the ball has lasted for the past couple of months and been one of the major talking points when it comes to the men in green in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the five games he has played, Shadab has taken two wickets at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

“My form has not been good recently,” the Mianwali native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to halt their losing streak with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which also kept them in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan will now take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

