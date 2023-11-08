Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Shadab Khan used to have the upper hand over fellow spinner Usama Mir when it came to his batting, but he has lost that advantage now.

Afridi noted that Shadab is not scoring runs regularly, which has lost him that edge when it comes to selection.

The 25-year-old has also failed to take wickets consistently over the past couple of months, which has become a major issue for the men in green as he generally bowls in the middle overs.

Shadab’s woes have continued in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has only taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

“Shadab used to score some runs but that is not the case right now so there is not much of a difference in their batting as well,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four consecutive games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to stop that run and keep themselves in the hunt for a semi-final spot after beating Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

