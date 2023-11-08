Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is totally wrong to think that the old ball will “offer the same assistance like the new ball.”

Knowing the conditions in India, where the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is taking place, Razzaq pointed out that Afridi has to make full use of the new ball and take wickets early.

He added that as matches go on, the ball will not do as much as it was, which could make it harder for bowlers to make breakthroughs.

“Shaheen thinks that the old ball will offer the same assistance like the new ball, which is not the case,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has taken 16 wickets in eight World Cup matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.56.

Pakistan started their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Facing elimination from the tournament, the men in green fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for them will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

