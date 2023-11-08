Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag said he knows Pakistan captain Babar Azam is capable of scoring big runs since he is a “good player.”

Azam’s hasn’t been at his usual best over the past couple of months, but has started rediscovering his form in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 29-year-old has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

“Babar Azam is a good player; he can score big runs,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pushed to the brink of elimination, the men in green fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

They will now take on England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

