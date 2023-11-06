Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi believes there is a “massive difference” between spinners Usama Mir and Shadab Khan.

Shadab is Pakistan’s first-choice spinner and vice-captain in limited overs cricket.

However, Afridi noted that Mir is currently better than Shadab when it comes to the amount of drift he gets when bowling and his “body language” as well.

“There is [a] massive difference in their bowling. In terms of drift and body language, Usama is much better,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab has not been anywhere close to his best over the past couple of months, which has been a massive problem for Pakistan.

His failure to take wickets has continued in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as the 25-year-old has dismissed two batsmen in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

As for Mir, he has featured in four matches and picked up four wickets at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before they lost four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, the men in green clawed their way back into contention for a spot in the semi-finals with impressive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will now go up against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

