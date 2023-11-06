Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali sees a lot of promise in Arshad Iqbal, who is one of the top pace prospects in the country.

Iqbal is brimming with potential and made his T20I debut in 2021 before not playing another match until the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Most recently, the 22-year-old from Swabi was in action for Faisalabad Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he claimed 12 wickets in five games at an average of 36.50.

“No doubt Arshad is [a] very good bowler,” Hasan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hasan is currently playing for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has picked up nine wickets in six matches at an average of 35.66.

The men in green won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four consecutive games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They subsequently fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

