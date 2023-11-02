Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who recently stepped down as Pakistan chief selector due to conflict of interest reasons, has called out spinners Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz for their ineffectiveness in the middle overs.

He noted that they need to “work harder to be effective” during that key period, where they are utilised to take wickets and cut the run rate.

Inzamam acknowledged that the trio are “good players”, but added that they need to fulfil the role they were brought in to do.

“The three spinners [Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz] have been with the team and are good players. They need to work harder to be effective in the middle overs, as it is very important for the spinners to play their role in the middle overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shadab, Mir and Nawaz haven’t been anywhere near their best with the ball as not only have they failed to take wickets regularly, but they have also conceded a lot of runs.

Shadab, who is the first-choice spinner, has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

As for Nawaz, he has also claimed two wickets in five games, but at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Mir, meanwhile, has picked up four wickets in four matches at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.02.

Pakistan began the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before embarking on a four-game losing streak against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They finally managed to get a much-needed win when they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With their World Cup semi-final hopes still alive, Pakistan will be chasing another win when they go up against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

