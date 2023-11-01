Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq revealed Hasan Ali was selected for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup since he was one of the “few options left among fast bowlers.”

Hasan took Naseem Shah’s spot after the latter suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Inzamam, who stepped down due to conflict of interest issues, added that Hasan was preferred over other seamers since he had more experience and has previously represented Pakistan in major International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Having been given a chance to revive his international career in the World Cup, Hasan has made the most of his opportunities as he has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 29.87.

“Naseem Shah unfortunately got injured and he’s our main bowler. (Mohammad) Hasnain had an ankle operation. Ihsanullah had an elbow operation. We had few options left among fast bowlers due to injuries. Hassan Ali bowled well in the LPL and elsewhere recently. He is experienced and has played well for Pakistan previously in big events,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling in their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their losing streak in comprehensive fashion as they thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets.

With their hopes of making the World Cup semi-finals still alive, Pakistan will be looking to secure a big win over New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Should have been ready for ODIs one year ago, Rashid Latif picks four Pakistan players with bright futures

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11285 ( 72.26 % ) No! 4333 ( 27.74 % )

Like this: Like Loading...