Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes there was a conspiracy against Sarfaraz Ahmed to remove him as captain.

Sarfaraz used to lead the men in green in all three formats before being stripped of the leadership role after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Moin noted that even though Pakistan achieved so much during Sarfaraz’s tenure as captain, he was ultimately removed from the position since people were plotting against him.

“Previously, there is another example, when captaincy was changed during the time of Sarfaraz Ahmed, he was the number one captain who had kept Pakistan at the top for around one and a half years. But there was a conspiracy against him and he [was] ousted from the team,” he told Geo News.

Sarfaraz wasn’t included in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where the men in green started off by winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Things didn’t go well for them after this as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan eventually snapped their four-game losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

They will now look to pick up another win when they take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

