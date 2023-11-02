Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf said spinner Shadab Khan “will be dropped” if he continues failing to perform.

Ashraf revealed that Pakistan captain Babar Azam wanted Shadab to retain his position as vice-captain during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

But since the 25-year-old has been in bad form for the past couple of months, the clock is ticking in regards to how long he can survive in the national team.

“It was Babar’s wish that Shadab remains the vice-captain during the World Cup. However, if he doesn’t perform, he will be dropped,” Ashraf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab has had a disappointing World Cup campaign so far, having taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Pakistan started their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa,

They finally stopped their winless run when they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals still alive, Pakistan will be on the hunt for another victory when they take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

