Legendary Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that Usama Mir is the perfect replacement for spinner Shadab Khan if he is rested.

Shadab is Pakistan’s go-to spinner, but hasn’t been performing to the best of his ability over the past couple of months.

This has continued in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Mir has also been given opportunities to prove his worth in the tournament and has claimed four wickets in four games at an average of 62 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Even though the 27-year-old has not taken as many wickets as he would have liked, Afridi still sees a lot of potential in him and wants him to continue getting chances to play for the men in green.

“If Shadab Khan is rested, Usama Mir is there. He has performed well for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four consecutive defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They put a stop to their winless run when they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

With the men in green still not out of the race to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, they will be looking to clinch another big win when they take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

