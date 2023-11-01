Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes fast bowler Zaman Khan, all-rounder Qasim Akram and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mubasir Khan should have been ready to play ODIs one year ago.

Latif noted that it is important for the men in green to have top-quality back-up players they can select should one of the regular members of the team need to be rested or get injured.

He added that it is worrying the team management have not thought about this and given these four players proper chances to play for the national team.

“Abrar [Ahmed], Zaman [Khan], Qasim Akram and Mubasir [Khan] should have been prepared for ODIs one year ago,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they started off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they faltered big time after this as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan ended up stopping their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

They will now look to build more momentum when they face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

